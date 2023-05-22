CII’s mega plastic clean-up drive on Mysuru’s Ring Road

May 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

CII Mysuru has announced a large-scale plastic clean-up activity in Mysuru on June 4 to celebrate World Environment Day. The initiative aims to engage citizens of Mysuru and raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and promote a cleaner and healthier environment for the community through collective effort to clean up the area in and around the Ring Road in Mysuru.

“The plastic consumption in India has grown at a significant pace, producing huge quantities of plastic waste in a year, reducing ecosystems’ ability to adapt to climatic changes, directly affecting millions of people’s livelihoods, food production capabilities and social wellbeing. It has become a global concern, affecting ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. It is imperative for individuals, organisations, and communities to come together and take action to combat this issue,” according to the CII.

CII Mysuru is organising two major initiatives - Ideathon competition with the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ plastic to be conducted on June 3 and mega plastic clean-up drive from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 4 (Sunday) on the Ring Road followed by awareness session and pledge between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at JK Ground (Mysuru Medical College Sports Ground).

Volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including CII member-company employees, students and faculty from various colleges, and a few NGOs will unite for this clean-up drive. All the collected plastic waste will go to zero waste segregation and recycling units.

“By organising this event, the goal is to create a cleaner and greener Mysore, that is free from plastic pollution, aiming to educate and inspire individuals through educational sessions and insightful talks delivered by local experts and environmental activists to rethink their plastic consumption habits, waste management techniques, recycling, reusing solutions and take proactive steps towards a sustainable alternative to single use plastic for an eco-friendly future. We hope that the #BeatPlasticPollution #Cleammysuru event will serve as a catalyst for long-term change and inspire individuals and businesses to adopt sustainable practices,” a note said here.

CII Mysuru has invited all colleges and organisations of Mysuru to join hands in this noble cause. “Together, let’s pledge to take a step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Interested participants can contact Kiran at 9844785965 / kiran.m.k@cii.in for registration and information.