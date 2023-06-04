CII’s clean-plastic drive conducted along ORR in Mysuru

June 04, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru chapter conducted a large-scale plastic cleanup drive along the Outer Ring Road on Sunday, June 4.

This is part of the World Environment Day celebrated on June 5 and the initiative is aimed at engaging the citizens of Mysuru and to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution. The drive was also an initiative to promote a cleaner and a healthier environment for the community through collective effort to clean up the area in and around the ORR.

The mega plastic cleanup drive was held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. followed by awareness session and a pledge that was taken to be environmentally conscious. The organisers said volunteers from diverse backgrounds including CII member company employees, students and faculty from various colleges, a few NGOs were part of the exercise. All the collected waste plastic was sent to the zero-waste segregation and recycling units.

The CII said the objective of organising the event was also to help create a cleaner and a greener Mysuru that is free from plastic pollution and inspire individuals through educational sessions and insightful talks delivered by local experts and environmental activists.

The thrust was also on the imperatives of rethinking on the use of plastic consumption habits, waste management techniques, recycling and reusing solutions and to take proactive measures towards a sustainable alternative to the single-use plastic so as to pave way for an eco-friendly future. The district administration also supported the initiative which was preceded by an ideation competition with the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle plastic.

