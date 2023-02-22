ADVERTISEMENT

CIIL to launch mobile app for learning languages

February 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

 ‘Let’s learn one more language’ initiative all set for the launch; MA, PhD and post-doctoral fellowships in linguistics, languages and literature and online courses soon

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru-based Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) is likely to introduce MA, PhD programme and post-doctoral fellowships in different areas of linguistics, languages and literature. It is also planning to launch a mobile application for making learning languages easy.

CIIL Director Shailendra Mohan said in Mysuru that a formal announcement on the courses and fellowships will be done soon. “These fellowships will be very helpful for those who want to pursue higher studies in the field but don’t have any other means to support it,” the Director said on the occasion of International Mother Language Day which was observed in the institute on Tuesday.

The institute will soon be offering online courses in scheduled languages and will start developing resources in mother tongues spoken in that region, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“CIIL is offering language courses in 20 scheduled languages. We need to incorporate some more non-scheduled languages at our seven regional centres and to offer online courses in scheduled and non-scheduled languages to promote multilingualism and emotional integration of Indian languages,” he said in his address.

Importantly, the institute is also preparing to launch the mobile learning application for languages and it will soon be offered to all citizens of the country under an initiative called ‘Let’s learn one more language.” The effort is to promote multilingualism.

The Central Institute of Indian Languages is developing all Indian languages through different schemes and projects such as National Translation Mission (NTM), National Testing Service (NTS), Linguistic Data Consortium for Indian Languages (LDC-IL), Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL), Bharatvani Project (BvP), and promotion of Classical Languages for better development of Linguistic landscape of the country, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US