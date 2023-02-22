CIIL to launch mobile app for learning languages

February 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru-based Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) is likely to introduce MA, PhD programme and post-doctoral fellowships in different areas of linguistics, languages and literature. It is also planning to launch a mobile application for making learning languages easy.

CIIL Director Shailendra Mohan said in Mysuru that a formal announcement on the courses and fellowships will be done soon. “These fellowships will be very helpful for those who want to pursue higher studies in the field but don’t have any other means to support it,” the Director said on the occasion of International Mother Language Day which was observed in the institute on Tuesday.

The institute will soon be offering online courses in scheduled languages and will start developing resources in mother tongues spoken in that region, he added.

“CIIL is offering language courses in 20 scheduled languages. We need to incorporate some more non-scheduled languages at our seven regional centres and to offer online courses in scheduled and non-scheduled languages to promote multilingualism and emotional integration of Indian languages,” he said in his address.

Importantly, the institute is also preparing to launch the mobile learning application for languages and it will soon be offered to all citizens of the country under an initiative called ‘Let’s learn one more language.” The effort is to promote multilingualism.

The Central Institute of Indian Languages is developing all Indian languages through different schemes and projects such as National Translation Mission (NTM), National Testing Service (NTS), Linguistic Data Consortium for Indian Languages (LDC-IL), Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL), Bharatvani Project (BvP), and promotion of Classical Languages for better development of Linguistic landscape of the country, he explained.