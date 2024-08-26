CIIL to finalise 15 language, cultural handbooks for NVS

A four-day workshop aimed at finalising 15 Language and Cultural Handbooks for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) began at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here.

This initiative is designed for students of classes 6 to 9 at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The languages covered in this project include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The workshop commenced at NTS-I, CIIL here on Sunday with a focus on refining and finalising these handbooks to ensure they accurately and effectively represent the rich cultural heritage of India’s linguistic diversity, a note from CIIL said.

In his opening remarks, Pankaj Dwivedi, Officer in charge of NTS-I and the coordinator of the workshop gave a comprehensive overview of the handbook’s contents and the core objectives of the workshop.

He emphasized the importance of the handbooks in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of India’s diverse cultural landscape among young learners, in line with the multilingualism goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The content is meticulously designed to help students appreciate the cultural and linguistic richness of their new environments, thereby promoting national unity and harmony, the release added.

The workshop brings together 40 distinguished resource persons, including scholars and researchers from CIIL, NTS-I, and various prestigious educational institutions, universities, IITs, and colleges across India. These experts specialize in the languages, literature, and linguistics of the 15 languages covered.

The key areas of focus include - ensuring content accuracy and relevance; promoting inclusive cultural representations that respect the diversity of all communities; avoiding stereotypical portrayals and ensuring balanced representation of different cultural groups; assessing language appropriateness, pedagogical effectiveness, and psychological suitability; evaluating the comprehension level, readability, coherence, and presentation style of the content and incorporating diverse learning styles through illustrations, visual elements, and multimodal content, the release added.

The workshop is being coordinated by Mr. Dwivedi under the overall support of Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL.

The workshop marks a crucial step in CIIL’s ongoing efforts to safeguard and promote the linguistic and cultural diversity of India. The finalised handbooks will serve as valuable resources for students, helping them connect with and appreciate the diverse cultural fabric of the nation, thereby nurturing a sense of unity and respect for all Indian languages and cultures, according to the CIIL.