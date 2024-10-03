CIIL to develop pictorial dictionaries for Car Nicobarese

In an initiative to preserve and promote the linguistic diversity of India, the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru hosted a workshop from September 16 to October 3 here and it focused on creating primers, pictorial dictionaries, and grammatical sketches for the Car Nicobarese and Nancowry languages, which are spoken in the Nancowry Islands of the Central Nicobar Archipelago.

The effort is part of a broader project led by CIIL aimed at developing educational materials and primers for 121 Scheduled and Non-Scheduled languages across the country. The Car Nicobarese and Nancowry languages were chosen for their unique linguistic characteristics and cultural significance, according to CIIL.

Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised on the importance of grammatical sketches as essential tools for linguistic research. During the workshop, he provided insights into effective data collection methodologies.

The workshop brought together experts, including S.A. Awaradi, former Director of Andaman Nicobar Tribal Research and Training Institute (ANTRI), Port Blair, and Pramod Kumar, Assistant Professor at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak, who guided the team of resource persons.

Under the guidance of Prof Shailendra Mohan, workshop coordinator Sujoy Sarkar, along with Aleendra Brahma and L.R. Prem Kumar, both Lecturer cum Junior Research Officers at CIIL, played essential roles in supporting the expert team. Their contributions were particularly in the audio recording of language texts, enhancing the overall quality of the program, a press release said here.

Five language informants from the Nicobar Islands participated in the workshop, providing authentic language data that will serve as the foundation for the learning materials. The workshop concluded with the successful recording of keywords and sentences in both languages at CIIL’s studio. These recordings will enhance the learning resources, providing an invaluable auditory component to the newly developed materials. The workshop marks a significant step forward in the protection, preservation and educational dissemination of Nicobarese languages, reinforcing CIIL’s commitment to fostering linguistic diversity across India, the release said.

