CIIL to co-host conference of Linguistic Society of India

The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) Mysuru and Linguistic Society of India (LSI), Pune, are organising the 43rd International Conference of LSI (ICOLSI-43) in the virtual mode from December 21 to 23, according to a release.

The CIIL, which has a history of 5 decades and is a hub of activities focusing on teaching-learning and research on Indian languages, said this conference is organised as the 43rd annual event of LSI, a body of linguists working on languages and promotion of linguistics.

In addition to the technical papers the conference will also have plenary lectures by eminent scholars. Around 250 delegates from India and abroad are participating in the conference and presenting 243 research papers that are relevant to theoretical and applied linguistics as well as allied disciplines.

The ICOLSI-43 will have deliberation through paper presentation on all language families of India, the release added.

Representatives from several countries and almost all departments of linguistics in India are participating. G. Umamaheshwara Rao, President, LSI, will deliver the inaugural address. Martin Haspelmath, Max Planck Institute for Science of Human History, Germany, will deliver the keynote address and Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, Mysuru will chair the inaugural session.

The conference will be held online and the proceedings will be live-streamed. Those interested can follow the link https://meet.google.com/qus-qmqk-bwh to participate in the inaugural and valedictory sessions, the release added.