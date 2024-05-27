CIIL conference on Bharatiya languages in Mysuru tomorrow

The Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru is organising the conference on Bharatiya Languages and India as one Linguistic Area on its campus here on Tuesday at 10 am.

Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL, Mysuru will speak about the programme at the inaugural event.

A conference note said Bharat has been a multilingual country for ages, with many languages spoken in different regions of the country. Using multiple languages in our verbal repertoire is a common characteristic of the country.

“Bharatiya languages bind us together and keep us united. Bharat is a linguistic area. A linguistic area is a geographical landscape with multiple languages. This is a necessary condition to facilitate constant contact between languages. Geographical proximity invokes the borrowing of features and structures from the neighbouring languages when speakers come in contact. This, over a period, leads to the formation of a linguistic area,” a press release from the CIIL said here.

The study of linguistic areas is thus concerned with linguistic phenomena that straddle linguistic boundaries. “Emeneau (1956) defined a linguistic area as an area which includes languages belonging to more than one family but showing traits in common which are found not to belong to the other members of (at least) one of the families. Many scholars such as Masica (1976), Abbi (1991), Pandit (1972), Annamalai (2006), Mishra (2023) among many others, have shown the areal similarities that the languages of India have developed due to geographical contiguity and contact. These include features at all levels of linguistic analysis: phonological (retroflex plosives), morphological (causatives), syntactic (experiencer-subject constructions), discourse (use of negative particle as tag in confirmation questions) etc.,” said the release.

The CIIL said the conference aims to fill the gap in the comparative work across languages within the various branches of Bharatiya languages and Linguistics to discuss on the phonetics, phonology, morphology, syntax, semantics, sociolinguistics, areal linguistics, pragmatics, languages and scripts, vocabulary, word-formation and other relevant area of linguistics, dealing with the languages of India.

In addition, this conference aims at building both a sense of the diversity in unity of Bharatiya languages, and a sense of the nature and structure of Bharatiya languages, it added.

