CII to hold workshop on new labour codes

November 28, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zone is organising a workshop on “Impact and compliance structure under the New Labour Codes – Preparedness for its implementation” on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Hotel Southern Star here. The workshop has been organised with an endeavour to provide a detailed understanding on the four labour codes introduced by the Centre, its impact on industries and how we need to adapt to the changes as mandated by the codes. The workshop will be conducted by G. Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), Government of Karnataka.  For more details, call M.K. Kiran at kiran.m.k@cii.in / 9844785965.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US