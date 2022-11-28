  1. EPaper
CII to hold workshop on new labour codes

November 28, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zone is organising a workshop on “Impact and compliance structure under the New Labour Codes – Preparedness for its implementation” on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Hotel Southern Star here. The workshop has been organised with an endeavour to provide a detailed understanding on the four labour codes introduced by the Centre, its impact on industries and how we need to adapt to the changes as mandated by the codes. The workshop will be conducted by G. Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), Government of Karnataka.  For more details, call M.K. Kiran at kiran.m.k@cii.in / 9844785965.

