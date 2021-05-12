CII sets up COVID-19 task force in Mysuru

CII Mysuru has constituted a COVID-19 task force to assist the Mysuru district administration in its fight against the second wave and to help ailing patients.

CII has taken up a series of funding and donation activities, including funding and procurement of ambulances, ventilators, oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, beds, and medicines.

As part of the initiative, Pavan Ranga, chairman, CII, and Supriya Salian, vice-chairman, CII, on Wednesday handed over two ventilators to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), which was received by Nanjaraj C.P., dean, MMCRI, Dinesh, and Mohan from the district hospital on K.R. Hospital premises. The equipment was sponsored by NR Group and Excel Soft Technologies.

On the current situation, Mr. Ranga said: “It is a challenging time for all of us and hence, it is important to join hands and support the government. From CII, Mysuru, we are doing everything possible to help our district administration to overcome this pandemic. I would also like to request every citizen to do their bit and follow the government’s directive very seriously. The government requires not only medical infrastructure but also more people for activities like counselling, war room management and paramedical assistance.”

The district administration has been very aggressively taking steps to address all issues to ensure the containment of COVID-19, and at the same time trying to create additional capacity to efficiently treat patients, he said, in a release here.

In this regard, many corporate members of CII, Mysuru such as Automotive Axles, Infosys, NR Group, Mypol, Kaynes Technologies, Triton Valves, Schevaran Laboratories, rProcess, Cyient DLM, Unilog, ITC Limited, Bacardi, Jubilant, Excelsoft, Triveni Engineering, AT&S, India Gears, Plansee India, Kalpatharu, H&V Advanced Materials, Invensoft, Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, and others have come forward and supported for the cause, the release added.

The Young Indians, an arm of CII, has been actively setting up blood donation camps and sending volunteers for handling the activities of war rooms.