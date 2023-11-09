CII session on amendments in GST on Friday

November 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

CII Mysuru has organised a session on the “Latest Trends and Amendments in GST” on Friday (November 10) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hotel Regenta Central Herald here.

With the aim of fostering awareness and understanding of the recent developments in GST, international tax, and associated regulations, this session is a must-attend for industry professionals, finance experts, and tax enthusiasts, providing valuable insights into crucial topics, including updates on IT hardware imports, an overview of the PLI Scheme in India, and the impact on TDS obligations, a press release said here.

It will also delve into the Supreme Court ruling on the MFN clause in Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) for direct taxes, it added.

The session offers a comprehensive exploration of recent developments in international tax and their implications for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) obligations. clarification of taxability and valuation of guarantees, changes in GST rates, and the introduction of new regulations governing ocean freight and export remittances.

Additionally, it delves into the exemption from import authorization for IT hardware, as well as the latest All Industry Rates (AIR), throwing light on the dynamic landscape of international tax regulations.

The discussion equips industries with valuable insights into these critical facets of taxation and ensures they are well-informed about the latest updates and legal precedents in the field and will be addressed by resource speakers like Mr. Prashant Acharya, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services (Indirect Tax), Ernst & Young LLP, Shashanka R. Buduguntae, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services (Indirect Tax), Ernst & Young LLP, Showri Rajan, Partner, Tax ACR, Ernst & Young LLP, the release said.

CII Mysuru has invited industry professionals to participate in the session with knowledge-packed experience, offering profound insights into the ever-evolving landscape of taxation and finance. Interested can contact Ms Payel Halder at payel.halder@cii.in or call 8073577093 for participation.

