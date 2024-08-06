CII Mysuru Summit on Industrial Sustainability, Environmental Compliance on August 13

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the CII Mysuru Summit on Industrial Sustainability and Environmental Compliance on August 13. Themed ‘Embracing ESG for Sustainable Future and Business Growth’, the summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in driving sustainable growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summit aims to provide a platform for participants to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in ESG compliance and industrial sustainability. The event will feature a comprehensive agenda, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions.

The inaugural session will commence with a welcome address by Eswara Rao, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone and vice-president, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Prof. D.S. Ramakrishna Rao, Chairman, IGBC Mysuru chapter and Director, Desirazu Associates will highlight the relevance of social governance. Sohanjeet Randhawa, Convenor, CII Karnataka Environment and Sustainability Panel and Director – Sustainability and Communication, Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd. will outline the CII Karnataka ESG agenda, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Muthukrishnan, Deputy Executive Director, CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, will share insights on sustainable practices in net-zero energy buildings and a keynote address on sustainable future and business growth by Ravi Raghavan, past chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and Managing Director, Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.

The session will also feature an address by the Chief Guest, Vijay Mohan Raj V., Principal Secretary, Environment and Ecology Department, Government of Karnataka, and will conclude with remarks by Santhosh Gundapi, vice chairman, CII Mysuru and Senior Director, AT & S India Pvt. Ltd., the release added.

The first session of the event titled “The Role of Technology in ESG” will focus on how technology can drive positive ESG outcomes. Speakers will discuss technology innovations impacting ESG, ESG Strategies for MSMEs and strategies for integrating ESG practices, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next session on ‘Roadmap to ESG Compliance’ will explore achieving and maintaining ESG standards. Topics include the BRSR framework, regulatory perspective on ESG compliance, and challenges in sustainability reporting. The third and final session will focus on Driving Environmental Sustainability for Competitive Advantage.

Discussions will revolve around GHG mitigation strategies, emission inventory, decarbonization, achieving net-zero goals, and a panel discussion on ESG best practices.

The panellists include Savitha K.L., Environmental Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Mysuru, and representatives from Coca-Cola India, Biocon Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.

Contact Kiran M.K. at kiran.m.k@cii.in / 98447 85965 for registration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.