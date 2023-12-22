ADVERTISEMENT

CII Mysuru hosts logistics, supply chain session

December 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zone successfully hosted a session on Cross Border Logistics and Supply Chain, themed “Unlocking Growth Opportunities,” on Thursday.

In a world where global dynamics constantly evolve, the session focused on the critical aspects of strategic urban development, efficient cargo movement, and sustainable economic growth, with a special emphasis on the expansion at Mysuru, recognising the crucial and challenging nature of Logistics and Supply Chain aspects.

Sam Cherian, Chairman, CII Mysuru stated, “The Cross Border Logistics and Supply Chain session marks a pivotal moment for Mysuru. As we navigate through dynamic global scenarios, this initiative is a testament to our commitment to sustainable economic growth and urban development that will shape the future of logistics and supply chain management in our region.”

Ramkumar Govindarajan, founder and CEO, WIZ Logtec India Private Limited, remarked, “In the era of globalisation, efficient cross-border logistics and supply chain management are essential for sustainable growth. The session has been an excellent platform to discuss challenges, share innovations, and pave the way for a more integrated and efficient system.”

Srikanth A.M., country head- India, VS, and B Containers Group, shared his perspective on the industry’s potential. “Karnataka’s cargo potential and the strategic focus on industrial growth present immense opportunities. It’s crucial for stakeholders to collaborate and address infrastructure challenges to unlock the full potential of the transportation and logistics sector,” he explained.

The event also witnesses the release of the 3rd edition of CII Mysuru Zone Newsletter.

