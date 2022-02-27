CII members urged to support inclusive, diversified workforce for accelerated growth of industries

CII Karnataka Chairman asks them to work with academia to build a collaboration with industry

The newly elected office-bearers of CII Hubballi-Dharwad district council at the annual session in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vijesh N. Saigal, CEO, AVN Saigal Plastic Industries, was appointed Chairman of CII, Hubballi-Dharwad district council, and Sanjay Kotabagi, Dean of Student of Affairs, KLE Technological University, as Vice-Chairman for 2022-23. The appointments were announced at the annual session in Hubballi on Sunday.

Ramesh Ramadurai, Chairman, CII, Karnataka State Council, said that Hubballi and Dharwad region have been an important focus area for potential growth opportunity and urged members to support inclusive and diversified workforce and join hands for accelerated growth of industries in the region. He asked council members to work with academia to build a collaboration with industry.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil addressed members about the activities carried out by the district administration during COVID-19 second wave and preparedness to fight the epidemic.

He said that doctors and other staff of the Health Department had ensured 104% coverage of COVID-19 vaccine.

V.S.V. Prasad, MD, Swarnaa Group, moderated the panel discussion on “Accelerating Industrial Growth in North Karnataka”.

He said that it is the right time and there is an opportunity to grab the rich human resources available at present in North Karnataka as it has influential leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, holding important positions in Government in the State and at the Centre.

The panel discussion had speakers from TATA Hitachi, Deshpande Foundation, SLN Technologies and TiE Hubli. The panel shared a few perspectives, best practices and case studies that will help in developing Hubballi-Dharwad as a manufacturing hub.

Also, the panel urged the council to work on developing a White Paper regarding the challenges faced by industries and prepare a list of policy recommendations that can be submitted to the departments and officials concerned.