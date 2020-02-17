CII meet on economic downturn

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, is organising its annual manufacturing conference on Tuesday and the theme of this year’s meet is “Navigating in the VUCA world and the manufacturing industry”.

The theme has derived from the current economic downturn and the manufacturing industry has been the worst affected. And it is the need of the hour to discuss various remedial steps to sail through the difficult phase, the organisers said.

CII Mysuru Manufacturing and Technology Panel is a group of senior professionals from the manufacturing industry in Mysuru who meet periodically to discuss and understand various concerns of the industry and organises training, workshops, seminars and conferences to find solutions and to improve the quality, productivity and profitability in their respective industries. The current economic scenario is such a situation where industries are seeking solutions to overcome and sustain in the business, a release said here on Monday.

‘VUCA situation’

VUCA is an acronym for Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous. Today, the entire business world is under the grip of VUCA. This has necessitated business leaders to rethink radically and reinvent the way to do businesses - to be competitive, sustainable and create value to all the stakeholders, the release stated.

The conference will be a platform for experts to discuss the changes happening in the economy, their impact on the manufacturing sector and the way forward.

Topics

The conference will deliberate on: “Economic Scenario: Is Manufacturing Industry taking the right steps to counter VUCA?”; “How Digitisation would help during volatility?”; “Are Futuristic Technologies/Smart Manufacturing/Renewable Energy the right step? ” and a panel discussion on “How to Counter VUCA”.

Shekar Viswanathan, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motors (also Past Chairman, CII Karnataka), is the keynote speaker.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate the meet.