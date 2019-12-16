CII meet on Cyber Security, IoT in Mysuru tomorrow

The Mysuru chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is holding its annual IT/ITES conference on “Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT): Destination Mysore” here on Wednesday.

The conference is an initiative to create an enabling environment for the Indian home grown businesses to develop and manufacture products and end-to-end solutions in Mysuru and also to urge large and small IT/ITES companies to establish their operations in Mysuru.

The conference will deliberate on “Mysuru: the hub for Cyber Security and IoT”; “Brilliance of IoT yet to come; “Cyber Security – emerging threats, new breaches and potential future” and “Block Chain and Prevention of Cyber Frauds, said Shankar Prasad, convener, IT Panel, CII, Mysuru.

The conference will be held at Hotel Country Inn in Hebbal industrial area.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate it. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, and Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), will speak. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO and MD, Lahari, Mysore ESDM Cluster; Ankur Malhotra, head, government relations, HP Enterprise; Ayan Das, Vice-president, Unilog Content Solutions; Narayan Swamy, co-founder and CEO, METI M2M India; Gaurav Pradhan, cyber security expert and data scientist; Kottaram V. Ramesh, director, Skills Da; Prashanth Shukla M.S., founder, UBENY; Gaurav Tripathi, Principal Blockchain architect, Infosys Limited and others will speak.

A memorandum will be submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister and the MP for considering Mysuru as a “Cyber City” and “IoT City.”