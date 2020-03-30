CII Karnataka sets up Task Force to fight Covid-19

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka has formed a special Task Force to work with the State government to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

A CII Karnataka delegation, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramudarai, met State chief secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Monday.

CII delegation also said industry as a whole was committed to offer support to the government to fight the situation.

The Task Force would work closely with the government in areas such as providing medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and raising funds, said CII Karnataka.

A report on industry recommendations which outlines the impact on each sector and possible steps to address the challenges has been shared with Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka.

A meeting of e-Commerce companies was also conducted with Commissioner Industries to understand their modus operandi and help them operate during the tough times.

As per the trade body, CII has been extending help to the companies covered under exempted items to facilitate their movement across the State. It has also set up a fund for MSME to help face the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses can also access CII's helpline set up to assist members in connecting them to the right departments for their queries and their easy closures.