CII IGBC chapter inaugurated in Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa inaugurated the local chapter of CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in Belagavi on Wednesday.

It will work closely with the stakeholders in facilitating the adoption and promotion of green building concepts, sustainable solutions and offer a platform for sharing, learning and exploring new growth opportunities in the sector.

IGBC has 28 chapters across the country. The Karnataka chapters are in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Set up in 2001, IGBC has succeeded in facilitating emergence of green buildings and green-built environments. It aims to make India a leading power in the sector by 2025.

An IGBC-rated green building will have 40% to 50% savings in electricity consumption, 20% to 30% savings in water consumption, enhanced ventilation and uninterrupted daylight and increased health and productivity of occupants.

IGBC has facilitated the growth of India among the first five countries in the world in terms of the largest registered green building footprint. There are over 6,781 green building projects, amounting to over 7.86 billion square feet in India. It is hoped that this will increase to 10 billion square feet by 2022, the 75th year of Independence.

Commissioner of Belagavi Urban Development Authority Preetam Naslapure, IGBC national chairman V. Suresh and others were present during the inauguration.

Director of SENECA Rajendra Belgaumkar and Managing Director of Chaitanya Associates and CREDAI Karnataka President Chaitanya Kulkarni will lead the Belagavi IGBC chapter.