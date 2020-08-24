CID will investigate ‘unnatural death’ of woman: Bommai

Minister for Home and Udupi district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will probe into the “unnatural death” of a 26-year-old woman Raksha under mysterious circumstances in Udupi on August 21.

At the same time, Mr. Bommai also asked Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha to constitute a district medical board to look into whether there was any medical negligence by doctors at a private hospital where the woman had been taken first for treatment. The board should be constituted as per Supreme Court guidelines, Mr. Bommai said.

The Minister gave the directions at a video conference he held with Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan and Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu.

Quoting the family members of the deceased woman as saying, Mr. Bhat told Mr. Bommai that she was first taken to the private hospital at about 6 a.m. following illness. The doctors there had given her an injection stating that she would be alright after three hours. Later, she was taken home where she is said to have breathed her last. Immediately, she was taken to another private hospital which declared her as brought dead.

There was a public outcry following her death. Hence, there was a need for a CID probe.

Mr. Bommai said that the CID probe will cover those aspects related to allegations made by the parents of the woman, circumstances under which she was taken from her husband’s house to hospital and back home and why she was taken to another hospital (the second one) and the like. The district medical board will look into those aspects related to medical negligence, if any.