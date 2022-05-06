CID to summon Dy.SPs in charge of centres where malpractices occurred

CID mulling over serving notice to Additional Director-General of Police

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the PSI recruitment scandal, which has hitherto mostly concentrated on selected candidates who had indulged in malpractices and touts, is now expanding to include the Police Department.

The CID is mulling over serving notice to Additional Director-General of Police Amrit Paul, who headed the cell till recently and was transferred out to Internal Security Division (ISD) after the scam broke, sources said. For the past two days, the CID has been questioning three officials with a long stint in the Police Recruitment Cell, including Shantha Kumar who had a 12-year stint.

Over 20 centres

Meanwhile, the CID is all set to serve notices to Dy.SPs who were in charge of over 20 exam centres where malpractices are suspected to have been committed. CID sleuths have analysed the answer papers and carbon copies of all 545 selected candidates and identified persons suspected to have indulged in malpractices. It is now probing the centres where these candidates have written the exam. “We have identified over 20 centres where these suspected candidates wrote their exams. Each of the exam centre was under the charge of a Dy.SP from the department. It was their brief to ensure there were no malpractices at these centres. So we want to probe those who were in charge to see if they were also involved,” a senior official said.

The Dy.SPs who were in-charge of the examination centres were supposed to submit the CCTV recordings of the exams held.

Not as per guidelines

“In many centres where malpractices are suspected, the footage submitted is not as per the guidelines. Also at many centres, the probe has now uncovered that candidates had used Bluetooth devices to cheat. Frisking candidates and ensuring no malpractices is also the brief of those in charge,” an official said.