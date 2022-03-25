CID to probe registration of high-end luxury cars without paying tax

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday announced a CID inquiry into the cases where high-end luxury cars have been registered in Karnataka without paying lifetime road tax that has resulted in losses to exchequer.

The Minister announced the CID inquiry during his response in the Legislative Council to a question on the issue posed by Janata Dal (Secular) member C. N. Manje Gowda.

Acknowledging the involvement of officials in the scam, Mr. Sriramulu said that many files pertaining to the registration of high-end cars had gone missing. A decision has been taken to conduct a high-level inquiry after a preliminary investigation by a committee found out the irregularity, and that action would be taken against those officials involved in the scam.

According to him, 124 high-end vehicles had been registered without paying lifetime tax in the period between 2015 and 2021, and estimated losses to the tune of several crores. He also pointed out that 13 such vehicles that were registered in the State were seized and tax collected.

Number plate

Responding to another question on the high-security registration plates posed by BJP member N. Ravikumar, the Minister said that so far about 26.65 lakh high-security registration plates had been issued in the State and about 61,000 number plates were pending to be issued, which would be done soon.