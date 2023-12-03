CID to probe police-advocates row

December 03, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The probe into complaints about the assault on an advocate and those registered against advocates has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chandragupta, IGP, Western Range, said in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

The Chikkamagaluru Town police on Saturday registered four cases against advocates, based on complaints by police officials —Sathish, Ravi C.H., Keshavamurthy, and Guru Prasad A.S.

The cases were registered following a protest by police officials in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday night. Besides, Preetham, advocate, had filed a complaint on November 30 alleging that he was assaulted by six police officials.

Mr. Chandragupta told the presspersons that the probe into all the five cases had been handed over to the CID.

It may be recalled that Mr. Preetham had alleged that he was stopped by the police for not wearing a helmet while driving his bike on November 30.

Llater he was taken inside the police station and beaten up. The incident triggered protests by advocates. As a result, a case was registered against police officials.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe suspended six officials, including sub-inspector Mahesh Poojari, on charges of assaulting the advocate.

A day later, policemen staged a protest and boycotted work. They demanded filing of cases against advocates, alleging that they assaulted policemen and exhibited unruly behaviour inside the police station.