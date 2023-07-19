July 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the murder of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the legislative Assembly that the CID will probe the murder of Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj on July 6. The body was found on July 8.

In response to the demand from the public for the probe, the government decided to hand over the probe to the CID, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of opposition BJP have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT