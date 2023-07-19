ADVERTISEMENT

CID to probe murder of Jain monk in Belagavi

July 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Members of opposition BJP have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The Hindu Bureau

The victim: Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj of Hirekodi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Karnataka government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the murder of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the legislative Assembly that the CID will probe the murder of Acharya Kamakumara Nandi maharaj on July 6. The body was found on July 8.

In response to the demand from the public for the probe, the government decided to hand over the probe to the CID, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of opposition BJP have been demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US