CID to probe JJ Nagar murder case

The Home Minister had said that Chandru was murdered for failing to speak in Urdu

The Home Minister had said that Chandru was murdered for failing to speak in Urdu

The controversial JJ Nagar Chandru murder case will be probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Home Minister Araga Jnandendra said here on Sunday.

A row erupted between the ruling and the opposition parties over the case after the Home Minister’s statement that Chandru was murdered for failing to speak in Urdu, while the police, quoting the video-recorded statement of the prime witness, stated that the murder was due to road rage. The Home Minister later retracted his statement.

While the opposition Congress demanded action against the Home Minister, ruling Party MLC N. Ravikumar accused the city police commissioner of lying about the case.

On Saturday, Director General, and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, along with city police Commissioner Kamal Pant, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and updated him about the case along with the video recorded statement of Stephen Raj, who witnessed the attack.

The case took a twist after Stephen Raj told the media that Chandru was stabbed because he was not speaking Urdu. Though the Home Minister retracted his earlier statement, the opposition party demanded his resignation and even filed a complaint against him in Malleshwaram police station.

The ruling party came in support of Mr. Jnanendra and said he was correct in his statement and shifted the blame on the city police commissioner, accusing him of lying.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Jnanendra said considering all the aspects, the Chief Minister said that the statements are not important, but the truth behind the incident is. The CID is going to probe the case in all angles, he added.