CID team visits Jain ashram in Hirekodi

July 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officers, led by CID Inspector-General of Police Praveen Pawar and Forensic Sciences Laboratory official Dharmendra Meena, visited on Tuesday the Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi village in Belagavi where a Jain monk was murdered recently.

They also visited Mavinahonda and Khatakbhavi villages, met local officers, residents of the ashram and others.

They were accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and Investigation Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yaligar.

Chikkodi Police have already arrested Narayan Mali and Hasan Dalayat on the charge of killing and dismembering Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Swami over a financial dispute.

The Chief Minister had in the Assembly session announced that the State government will hand over the case to the CID. All the case documents have been transferred to the CID team.

