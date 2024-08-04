CID team reaches Yadgir to investigate death of SI Parashuram

A two-member team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru, on Sunday reached Yadgir district headquarters to investigate the death of Yadgir Town Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Punit Kumar is heading the team.

It discussed the issue with senior police officers at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Yadgir.

The sources said that the case file related to the death of the 34-year-old Sub-Inspector will be handed over to the CID team on Monday after the completion of the process of collecting evidence related to the crime.

Parashuram died on Saturday in Yadgir. However, the cause of death has not been confirmed yet, as the autopsy report is still awaited.

The Yadgir Town Police have, following a complaint by Parashuram’s wife Shwetha, registered a case against local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) under relevent sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for what is being said demanding money for allowing Parashuram to continue service at the Yadgir Town Police Station from where he was transferred to CEN Police Station.

It is also being said that the two accused insulted Parashuram in the name of his caste name when the issue of his transfer was discussed between them. Following this, the Sub-Inspector went into depression, as mentioned in his wife’s complaint.

The police action came after various organisations, including Dalit organisations, staged a protest near Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) by blocking Yadgir-Kalaburagi Main Road (NH 150) for several hours demanding that a case be booked against Mr. Tunnur and his son in connection with the death.

After the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal(S) assailed the Congress government over the incident, the Home Minister announced that the case has been handed over to the CID for a thorough probe, following which the team of officers arrived in Yadgir.

