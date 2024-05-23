CID takes custody of accused in Anjali case

A CID team, led by Superintendent of Police Venkatesh, which is investigating the murder of Anjali Ambiger, has taken the custody of Girish Sawanth, the accused.

Girish Sawanth who was nabbed in Davangere in an injured state was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and on Wednesday, the CID officials took custody of him at the hospital, and subsequently produced him before the court seeking further custody.

The CID team which has already collected documents from the Hubballi-Dharwad Police, also questioned the mother of the accused on Wednesday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, during his visit to Hubballi on Monday, had announced the decision to hand over the case to the CID. So far, four police officers have been suspended, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, in connection with the murder of Anjali Ambiger.

