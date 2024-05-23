ADVERTISEMENT

CID takes custody of accused in Anjali case

Published - May 23, 2024 01:06 am IST - HUBBALLI

The CID team led by Superintendent of Police Venkatesh, which is investigating into the murder of Anjali Ambiger, has taken the custody of Girish Sawanth, the accused in the case.

The Hindu Bureau

Girish Sawanth, accused in the murder of Anjali Ambiger, being brought to a court in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A CID team, led by Superintendent of Police Venkatesh, which is investigating the murder of Anjali Ambiger, has taken the custody of Girish Sawanth, the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girish Sawanth who was nabbed in Davangere in an injured state was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and on Wednesday, the CID officials took custody of him at the hospital, and subsequently produced him before the court seeking further custody.

The CID team which has already collected documents from the Hubballi-Dharwad Police, also questioned the mother of the accused on Wednesday. 

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, during his visit to Hubballi on Monday, had announced the decision to hand over the case to the CID. So far, four police officers have been suspended, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, in connection with the murder of Anjali Ambiger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US