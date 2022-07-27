Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: CID submits chargesheet; ADGP name missing

The PSI recruitment examination scam was exposed following allegations of wrong-doing at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru July 27, 2022 23:55 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 14:15 IST

The CID on Wednesday filed their first chargesheet in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

The 3,000-odd pages chargesheet that lists 202 witnesses and 330 material evidences, lists 30 accused, including a few police officers of the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell, 14 candidates found to have been involved in foul play and seven middlemen. Curiously, the chargesheet doesn’t name suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul as an accused.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Mr. Paul was arrested recently and we have ample time to file a chargesheet against him. The probe into his role is not yet completed. So we have not filed the chargesheet against him. We will file it within the stipulated 90 days,” a CID source said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read What is PSI recruitment scam in Karnataka 

The chargesheet lists suspended Dy. SP Shantha Kumar of the Recruitment Cell an an accused in the case. It alleges that Shantha Kumar, who was in-charge of the strong room where answer scripts of the written exam were kept, tampered with the OMR sheets of the candidates by switching off CCTV cameras for three hours. It alleges that the accused got a pecuniary benefit of ₹2.5 crore. Shantha Kumar, who was assigned as supervisory in-charge of the strong room, through his team FDA Harsha, RPSI, Sridhar, constable Srinivas approached the candidates offering to get PSI posts for a price and collected lakhs of rupees.

The PSI recruitment exam was held in October last year in 93 centers across the State and the OMR sheets were sent to CID headquarters and stored in strong room situated in the Annex building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Read more...