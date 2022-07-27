CID submits chargesheet in PSI recruitment scam

The chargesheet doesn’t name suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul as an accused. The 3,000-odd-page chargesheet lists 202 witnesses and 330 material evidences, lists 30 accused, including a few police officers, 14 candidates and seven middlemen

The PSI recruitment examination scam was exposed following allegations of wrong-doing at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The CID on Wednesday filed their first chargesheet in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

The 3,000-odd pages chargesheet that lists 202 witnesses and 330 material evidences, lists 30 accused, including a few police officers of the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell, 14 candidates found to have been involved in foul play and seven middlemen. Curiously, the chargesheet doesn’t name suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul as an accused.

“Mr. Paul was arrested recently and we have ample time to file a chargesheet against him. The probe into his role is not yet completed. So we have not filed the chargesheet against him. We will file it within the stipulated 90 days,” a CID source said.

The chargesheet lists suspended Dy. SP Shantha Kumar of the Recruitment Cell an an accused in the case. It alleges that Shantha Kumar, who was in-charge of the strong room where answer scripts of the written exam were kept, tampered with the OMR sheets of the candidates by switching off CCTV cameras for three hours. It alleges that the accused got a pecuniary benefit of ₹2.5 crore. Shantha Kumar, who was assigned as supervisory in-charge of the strong room, through his team FDA Harsha, RPSI, Sridhar, constable Srinivas approached the candidates offering to get PSI posts for a price and collected lakhs of rupees.

The PSI recruitment exam was held in October last year in 93 centers across the State and the OMR sheets were sent to CID headquarters and stored in strong room situated in the Annex building.