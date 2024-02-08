CID submits a charge sheet in Vantamuri assault case

February 08, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department have completed the investigation into the alleged assault on a woman in Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district by a mob that was upset after her son escaped to safety with a girl he loved in December last year.

Investigators identified 13 accused, including five women and a child in conflict with law. Most of them are the girl’s relatives. All the accused, except one, are in jail. The child in conflict with law is at an observation home.

The charge sheet against 12 accused was filed in the court of the fourth judicial magistrate first class on Wednesday. A separate charge sheet was filed against the child in conflict with law on Thursday.

The charge sheet against the adults include attempt to murder, using criminal force to obstruct duty of public servant, criminal assault, and outraging the modesty of a woman. They were filed in less than 60 days of the offence, a city police officer coordinating with the CID, said. Initial investigation was done by a team of officers in Belagavi city and the Kakati police station. But within a few days, the State government transferred the case to the CID. A team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy and SPs Pruthvik Shankar and Rashmi Paraddi are in charge of the case.

The resettlement village of Hosa Vantamuri hit the headlines when the boy and girl left the village on December 10. Relatives of the girl had allegedly disrobed, paraded, and beaten up the mother of the boy, after they had heard of the escape. The mob also threatened police officers who tried to stop the offence.

Marriage registered

The marriage of the couple was registered in Belagavi sub-registrar office on January 30. The house of the victim in the village is under police security. The woman who was assaulted by the mob has recovered from her injuries. She is living with a relative near the city.

