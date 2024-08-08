CID starts investigation in Yadgir SI death case

As part of investigation of the death of Yadgir Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police Parashuram, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials visited the government quarters in Yadgir on Thursday and inspected the entire house.

Officials also collected information from the deceased officer’s father Janakamuni, brother Hanumanth and father-in-law Venkataswamy.

They also held discussions with senior police officers and gathered information.

Parashuram died on August 2.

The Yadgir Town Police have registered a case against local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) after Parashuram’s wife Shwetha filed a complaint against them.

The State government, after the public and Opposition parties made the demand, handed over the case to the CID for investigation.

