ADVERTISEMENT

CID starts investigation in Yadgir SI death case

Published - August 08, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As part of investigation of the death of Yadgir Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police Parashuram, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials visited the government quarters in Yadgir on Thursday and inspected the entire house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials also collected information from the deceased officer’s father Janakamuni, brother Hanumanth and father-in-law Venkataswamy.

They also held discussions with senior police officers and gathered information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parashuram died on August 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Yadgir Town Police have registered a case against local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) after Parashuram’s wife Shwetha filed a complaint against them.

The State government, after the public and Opposition parties made the demand, handed over the case to the CID for investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US