CID sleuths intensify Neha murder investigation

April 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of students taking part in a signature campaign launched by the ABVP in Hubballi on Monday, seeking death penalty for Neha Hiremath’s murderer and demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have intensified investigation of the murder of college student Neha Hiremath. Accused Fayaz has already been arrested.

On Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of CID Sudhirkumar Reddy visited Hubballi.

As the six-day custody of the accused ended on Monday, the CID sleuths are now expected to produce him before court.

Meanwhile, the ABVP launched a signature campaign in Hubballi on Monday seeking death penalty for the accused Fayaz. The ABVP also pressed for handing over the case to the CBI.

CONNECT WITH US