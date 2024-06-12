GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CID serves notice on Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Updated - June 12, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa

 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case registered against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa issued notice on Wednesday, asking him to appear before the agency.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok H. Nayak to represent the CID in the case.

A senior police officer who is part of the investigation said Mr. Yediyurappa was not in Bengaluru when the notice was served. He said the BJP leader is reportedly in Delhi. Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa has moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR.

The Sadashivanagar police had booked Mr. Yediyurappa after a woman filed a complaint on March 14, alleging that he allegedly sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

The complainant alleged that the incident occurred when mother and daughter visited his house on February 2. The State government handed over the case to the CID. In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Mr. Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.

In a related development, the CID recorded the statements of Mariswamy, Arun, and Rudresh who were allegedly instrumental in trying to tamper with evidence.

