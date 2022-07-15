CID seeks polygraph test for Amrit Paul

Metropolitan Magistrate Court remands him in judicial custody for 14 days

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sought to subject Amrit Paul, suspended ADGP, who has been arrested in the PSI recruitment scam, to polygraph test. However, Mr. Paul opposed the move citing health grounds, and applied for bail on the same grounds. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded Mr. Paul in judicial custody for 14 days and posted the case for arguments on polygraph test for Saturday.

The prosecution took strong objection to the bail petition moved by Mr. Paul. Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar argued that the investigations were still in the preliminary stage and granting bail to the senior most IPS officer would hamper the investigation. The prosecution said that Mr. Paul, being a senior officer, could influence the witness and others related to the case. The FSL report and CCTV footage pertaining to the case are yet to be received by the CID.

The prosecution informed the court that former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shantha Kumar, who was also arrested in the scam, allegedly handed over the money collected from candidates to some people on Mr. Paul’s instructions, and the probe was trying to track the money trail.

While requesting permission for the polygraph test, the prosecution submitted that the case has largescale ramifications and the role of each and every accused could be clarified through the test. However, Mr. Paul, through his advocate, refused the test citing health reasons. Mr. Paul also submitted a memo requesting for medical care, home food and family visit during the time of the judicial custody. However, the prosecution argued that granting permission is beyond the jurisdiction of the court, and he could avail the facility as per the prison manual and discretion of the prison officials.