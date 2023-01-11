ADVERTISEMENT

CID seeks cancellation of bail granted to Rudragowda Patil

January 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sought the cancellation of bail granted to Rudragowda Patil, the alleged kingpin arrested on April 24, 2022, in connection with the malpractice reported in the examination for recruitment of PSI.

Patil was absconding since the day he got conditional bail from the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on December 15. He did not turn up for inquiry before the CID police even after several notices were issued. The CID in the petition said that Patil was violating the bail conditions issued by the court.

The CID filed the petition for cancellation of bail through Additional Public Prosecutor, and the High Court had accepted the petition for inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US