CID seeks cancellation of bail granted to Rudragowda Patil

January 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sought the cancellation of bail granted to Rudragowda Patil, the alleged kingpin arrested on April 24, 2022, in connection with the malpractice reported in the examination for recruitment of PSI.

Patil was absconding since the day he got conditional bail from the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on December 15. He did not turn up for inquiry before the CID police even after several notices were issued. The CID in the petition said that Patil was violating the bail conditions issued by the court.

The CID filed the petition for cancellation of bail through Additional Public Prosecutor, and the High Court had accepted the petition for inquiry.