CID searches houses of Bitcoin case accused

September 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CID special team probing the bitcoin cases conducted searches on prime accused Sriki and two of his associates for evidence related to hacking.

Srikrishna alias Sriki, who was on bail, was questioned by CID officials, who recorded his statement. During questioning, Sriki reportedly dropped several names of police officials and politicians who have benefited from his bitcoin scam.

The police have also questioned CCB officials, who probed the case earlier and allegedly manipulated the evidence for personal gain. The CID officials earlier registered an FIR against the CCB officials at Cottonpet police station.

However, the probe has been intensified after Sriki revealed the names of the politicians who he alleged forced him to transfer the stolen bitcoins to their accounts. The searches at the houses and recovery of the evidence will lead to the beneficiaries, CID officials said.

