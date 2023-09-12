HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CID searches houses of Bitcoin case accused

September 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CID special team probing the bitcoin cases conducted searches on prime accused Sriki and two of his associates for evidence related to hacking.

Srikrishna alias Sriki, who was on bail, was questioned by CID officials, who recorded his statement. During questioning, Sriki reportedly dropped several names of police officials and politicians who have benefited from his bitcoin scam.

The police have also questioned CCB officials, who probed the case earlier and allegedly manipulated the evidence for personal gain. The CID officials earlier registered an FIR against the CCB officials at Cottonpet police station.

However, the probe has been intensified after Sriki revealed the names of the politicians who he alleged forced him to transfer the stolen bitcoins to their accounts. The searches at the houses and recovery of the evidence will lead to the beneficiaries, CID officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.