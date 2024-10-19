ADVERTISEMENT

CID raids MLC Sunil Vallyapur’s residence

Published - October 19, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Criminal Investigation Department personnel outside the residence of former Minister and MLC Sunil Vallyapur in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday raided the residence of former Minister and MLC Sunil Vallyapur in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds from Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation.

The team-led by Aslam Basha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID), obtained a search warrant from the court and reached Mr. Vallyapur’s residence at Santosh Colony in Kalaburagi on Saturday morning. The CID sleuths conducted raids and verified several documents for hours. Mr. Vallyapur and his son Vinay were not at home during the raid.

Criminal Investigation Department personnel outside the residence of former Minister and MLC Sunil Vallyapur in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

According to sources, Mr. Vallyapur allegedly created fake beneficiaries under various schemes meant for the Bhovi-Waddar community and siphoned off a sum of ₹22 crore from Bhovi Development Corporation and transferred the amount to his son Vinay Vallyapur’s bank account. Mr.Vallyapur utilised funds from corporations for establishing a solar plant at Kalagi, which did not take off.

In 2022, two separate cases were registered in Bengaluru and at Kalagi in Kalaburagi district in connection with irregularities in fund utilisation in the Bhovi Development Corporation.

