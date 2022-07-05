CID questions Amrit Paul

The CID officials began questioning arrested ADGP Amrit Paul on Tuesday to ascertain possible financial transactions between him and his staff linked to the PSI scam.

According to sources, Paul confessed to have knowledge about the irregularities in the recruitment process during his tenure as ADGP, Recruitment, but refuted the allegations that he had taken money from the candidates.

Senior officials of CID, including P.S. Sandhu, Director General of Police (DGP), are supervising the investigations and questioning Paul based on the statement of the Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanthakumar about the scam. The questions posed by the CID team is on handing over the key of the strong room to Shanthakumar. The officials are also verifying if any transactions have been made to the account of Paul during the scam.

Paul denied the allegations that the money collected from the candidates was paid to him. He told officials that he should have been more careful in the entire examination process, but his negligence and trust on his juniors had led to the scam, sources said.

Officials have seized his mobile phone and sent it to experts to retrieve the data. The CID officials had retrieved data of Shanthakumar and got few audioclippings, one among them is that of someone asking Shanthakumar to take the keys of the strong room and get the work done. Police are verifying if the audio is the conversation between Shanthakumar and Paul.

It was alleged that around 30 candidates have paid around ₹30 to ₹40 lakh each to help them in tampering with their OMR sheets and the money was given to Paul. The police are now probing the money trail.