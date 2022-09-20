CID probing recruitment of ‘fake’ teachers in 2015-16

Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that about 40 teachers were illegally recruited in Bengaluru division during 2015-16, during the tenure of Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru division alone, and a Criminal Investigation Department probe has been ordered into illegal recruitment of teachers in the State.

In a reply to P. Rajeev (BJP), Mr. Nagesh said the SSLC Board director conducted an initial probe and during the investigation it was revealed that about 40 school teachers have been recruited without eligibility in Bengaluru division alone. Teachers had neither written entrance examinations nor applied for the post. Following reports of recruitment of ‘fake’ teachers State-wide, the department asked CID to conduct the probe. A total 1,689 were teachers recruited during 2105-16.

A.S. Patil Nadahalli (BJP) too demanded that the government take action against ‘fake’ teachers.