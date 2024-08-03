CID probe ordered into Yadgir SI’s death

The State government on Saturday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death of police sub-inspector (SI) Parashuram in Yadgir, with the family and the Opposition alleging that it was linked to the demand for bribe by the local MLA and his son in connection with a transfer.

The family of the deceased officer held Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tannur and his son, Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda), responsible for the death by claiming that the the officer was tense after the MLA and his son demanded ₹30 lakh to cancel his transfer order.

What FIR says

The cause of the death is yet to be confirmed. However, acting on a complaint by Mr. Parashuram’s wife, Shwetha, the Yadgir Town police on Saturday registered an FIR against the MLA and his son for abetment to suicide under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SI’s death triggered protests by his family members and a few organisations, resulting in a tense situation for a few hours outside the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) on Saturday.

The protesters blocked the Yadgir-Kalaburagi road (NH 150) for several hours demanding “justice” for Mr. Parashuram. The BJP and the Janata Dal (S) targeted the State government on the issue, alleging that it was another instance of rampant corruption in transfers of officials.

In her complaint, Ms. Shwetha alleged that her husband was upset as he was transferred from Yadgir Town police station, where he had been working for the last seven months, to Yadgir CEN police station.

She also alleged that the MLA and his son had not only demanded ₹30 lakh to cancel SI’s transfer order but also insulted him by taking the name of his caste who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

Wife’s statement

“Because of these things, my husband went into depression and later died on Friday (August 2). My father-in-law found him dead in his room with his nose and mouth bleeding. He was declared dead in hospital. I, therefore, demand appropriate legal action against MLA and his son Sunny who were responsible for the death of my husband,” she said in the complaint.

Ms. Shwetha, who is in the advanced stage of pregnancy, was at her parental home in Raichur when the incident took place.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said: “I have ordered an inquiry. Mr. Parashuram wife’s allegation too will be examined and investigated.” He added that there was no death note and initial information was that it was a natural death.

Asked about the allegation that the MLA had demanded ₹30 lakh from Mr. Parashuram, the Home Minister said: “It is an allegation, which needs to be probed. Even if a Congress MLA is involved, I have asked officials to file an FIR.”

Opposition ups ante

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who have embarked on a Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra on the alleged MUDA scam, lashed out at the Congress government over seeking bribes for transfer of officials.