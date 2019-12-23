CID probe into Mangaluru police firing not acceptable: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the CID inquiry into Mangaluru police firing was not acceptable to anyone and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Speaking to the family members of Jaleel, who died of police firing here on Thursday when protests against CAA turned violent, Mr. Siddaramaiah said one police wing inquiring acts and omissions of another would not ensure justice to the victims.

Jaleel's wife told him no amount of compensation would bring him back. “We love this country but want to be safe too. How can we believe the police now and venture out,” she said. The bullet was fired in an angle to hit the top portion of thebody, she said adding Jaleel was hit near his right eye. He had just gone down from the apartment to watch the happenings on the adjacent street only to be killed, she said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said if the government does not order a judicial inquiry, the Congress would raise it on the floor of the legislature.

Later he visited the family of Nauseen, another victim of police firing, and hospitals where the injured were being treated.

The Congress offered cheques for ₹7.5 lakh each to the families of Jaleel and Nauseen.

Former Ministers M.B. Patil, U.T. Khader, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and B. Ramanath Rai and others accompanied Mr. Siddaramaiah.