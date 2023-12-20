CID officers begin investigation in Vantamuri assault case

December 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) began investigation of the Hosa Vantamuri village incident wherein a woman was stripped and assaulted by relatives of a woman with whom her son fell in love.

On Wednesday, the officers sought custody of three accused in the case. The court has granted their custody to the CID. They are likely to be transferred to the custody of CID officers for further investigation.

“Two of them are relatives of the woman who ran away for safety. One of them is a friend of her father. Two of the accused have been presidents of the gram panchayat in the past. They have been accused of murder in the past. They are out on bail. We have sought cancellation of their bail,” an officer said.

The CID is collecting various types of evidence of all the offences committed in the village. The team is also likely to revise the first information report (FIR) and submit a charge-sheet based on investigation.

Officers of the Rural Police Station have registered FIR against 13 accused. Of these, 11 have been arrested. The other two are suspected to be minors. Their details are being probed into.

The FIR is based on a complaint by the victim. It says that a team of several men and women rushed into her house at night, assaulted her, tried to murder her by pressing her neck, stripped her partially and dragged her for around 100 m on the ground, tied her to an electricity pole near her house and stripped her of her remaining clothes again.

Due to repeated slapping and beating and kicking, she has suffered injuries, the complaint said. Two of her injuries are serious, officers said. The victim has identified 12 accused, including some women. Most of them are relatives of the girl and one is a family friend.

The CID team is focusing on all these aspects and is trying to find evidence for all. Officers from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory are helping them out.

The victim and her husband have both been married twice. She has a son from the first marriage who lives with her now. She does not have children from the second marriage. Her husband married her as his first wife did not bear him any children. However, she has had two children after this marriage.

On the day of the attack, the two wives and their mother-in-law were at home. They were outnumbered easily. The women could rescue the victim with the help of a village resident Jahangir Tahsildar and the two police personnel who arrived there. She was clothed and taken to the District Hospital.

A team led by Deputy Inspector-General Sudhir Kumar Reddy and Superintendents of Police Rashmi Pareddy and Prithvik Shekhar are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a team of National Human Rights Commission officers also visited the district to get an update in the case.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sunil Kumar Meena collected relevant information from various sources, including the victim and investigating officers.

