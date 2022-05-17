CID nabs two more in PSI recruitment scam
The CID officials, probing the PSI recruitment scam, detained two more persons, including an inspector of the Karnataka State Reserve Police force, on Monday.
They have been identified as Narayana, a successful PSI candidate, and Guru Basavaraju, who is involved in the exam process and allegedly part of the scam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.