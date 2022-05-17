CID nabs two more in PSI recruitment scam

Special Correspondent May 17, 2022 04:08 IST

The CID officials, probing the PSI recruitment scam, detained two more persons, including an inspector of the Karnataka State Reserve Police force, on Monday.

They have been identified as Narayana, a successful PSI candidate, and Guru Basavaraju, who is involved in the exam process and allegedly part of the scam.