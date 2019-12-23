CID, magisterial inquiries into Mangaluru incidents: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that a CID as well as magisterial probe would be conducted into the police firing that took place during the protest held against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru recently.

He told presspersons here on Monday that both would be held simultaneously.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the objective was to have a comprehensive view into the issue and bring out the truth. Accusing the Opposition parties of trying to incite violence to bring disrepute to the Central and State governments, he that though the Centre had clarified that the CAA was not against Muslims, there has been a conspiracy to mislead them over the issue and provoke them to indulge in violence.

He said that as a mob tried to storm into the police station in Mangaluru during the protest and loot the arms there, the police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control. There was information that a few youths from neighbouring Kerala were also involved in the violent incidents that took place during the protest in Mangaluru, he said.

Regarding the demand for the resignation of Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister, made by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders over the Mangaluru firing incident, he said that, frustrated over the continuous electoral defeats in Karnataka, the Opposition leaders have “lost their balance of mind” and were raising such demands.