CID launches probe into case against BSY: medical test of victim completed, statement soon

March 17, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched their probe into the case against the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl that Mr. Yediyurappa allegedly molested the girl when they went to his house seeking his help, the Sadashivanagar Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012 on March 14, and the State government handed the case over to the CID.

The CID officials got the victim to undergo a medical examination on Friday and Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. These include tests for sexual abuse and to determine the age of the victim, given that she is said to be 17 years old.

The next crucial step in the probe is to record the statement of the victim before a magistrate. Given the complainant is the girl’s mother, the victim is yet to make any statement before the authorities in the case yet. As per procedure, the victim’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) very soon, a senior official said.

Activists condemn “smear campaign” against the complainant

Many activists have condemned a virulent social media campaign casting aspersions on the complainant in the case. Several people have not only identified the complainant, they have also been posting photographs of the victim as well, which is a punishable offence under law.

Vimala K.S., an activist from the Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, said questioning the victim and a slander campaign against them was a common phenomenon in most high profile cases.

“In this case, the Home Minister himself said the complainant was mentally unstable as per reports. This is condemnable,” she said, adding there should be no delay in procedures in the investigation of the case.

