CID inquiry sought into death of two female UAS staff

Stating that there was some foul play and seeking CID inquiry into a road accident in which two female employees were killed, members of various Hindutva outfits staged a protest at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad on Monday.
The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat and other Hindutva outfits staged the protest in front of the office of the Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad and sought inquiry by CID into the case.
They said that two employees of the university Megha Singhanath and Rekha Kokatnur were killed in a road accident near Ankola last week. They were accompanied by Personal Assistant to Vice-Chancellor Mansur Mulla. The protestors accused the Vice-Chancellor’s Personal Assistant of threatening the female staff and forcibly taking them in a private car.
They said that both the victims had left their houses after conveying to their family members that they were proceeding to Bagalkot on official work, while the accident occurred near Ankola.
As there was a lot of loose ends in the case, it should be investigated by the CID, they demanded. They also sought employment on compassionate grounds to the family members of the deceased.
Meanwhile, responding to the development, Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad M.B. Chetti said that his Personal Assistant and the two female employees were working on a project for which they had to travel outside and that they had not taken the official vehicle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath