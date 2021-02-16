CID inquiry sought into death of two female UAS staff

They were killed in a road accident near Ankola last week

Stating that there was some foul play and seeking CID inquiry into a road accident in which two female employees were killed, members of various Hindutva outfits staged a protest at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad on Monday.

The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat and other Hindutva outfits staged the protest in front of the office of the Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad and sought inquiry by CID into the case.

They said that two employees of the university Megha Singhanath and Rekha Kokatnur were killed in a road accident near Ankola last week. They were accompanied by Personal Assistant to Vice-Chancellor Mansur Mulla. The protestors accused the Vice-Chancellor’s Personal Assistant of threatening the female staff and forcibly taking them in a private car.

They said that both the victims had left their houses after conveying to their family members that they were proceeding to Bagalkot on official work, while the accident occurred near Ankola.

As there was a lot of loose ends in the case, it should be investigated by the CID, they demanded. They also sought employment on compassionate grounds to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad M.B. Chetti said that his Personal Assistant and the two female employees were working on a project for which they had to travel outside and that they had not taken the official vehicle.