ADVERTISEMENT

CID forest cell officials catch lecturer trying to sell ivory artefacts

February 25, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the CID forest mobile squad on Saturday busted another racket and arrested a 40-year-old lecturer from Gandasi town of Arsikere taluk while trying to sell artefacts made of ivory and leopard nails.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar raided the place near Talekere handpost where the accused Naveen Kumar was waiting for his clients. The officials recovered a bag containing eight bracelets, a jewel box, three walking sticks, and two leopard nails from him.

Naveen Kumar has a masters degree in English literature from Mysuru University and is teaching in a private PU college in Tiptur. The accused also had a few acres of land, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was produced before the forest cell chief, ADGP, forest cell, Sharath Chandra along with the the seized material. Probe revealed that the accused had sourced the articles from his contacts who are tribals from Shivamogga.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US