CID forest cell officials catch lecturer trying to sell ivory artefacts

February 25, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the CID forest mobile squad on Saturday busted another racket and arrested a 40-year-old lecturer from Gandasi town of Arsikere taluk while trying to sell artefacts made of ivory and leopard nails.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar raided the place near Talekere handpost where the accused Naveen Kumar was waiting for his clients. The officials recovered a bag containing eight bracelets, a jewel box, three walking sticks, and two leopard nails from him.

Naveen Kumar has a masters degree in English literature from Mysuru University and is teaching in a private PU college in Tiptur. The accused also had a few acres of land, a police officer said.

He was produced before the forest cell chief, ADGP, forest cell, Sharath Chandra along with the the seized material. Probe revealed that the accused had sourced the articles from his contacts who are tribals from Shivamogga.