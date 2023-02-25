HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CID forest cell officials catch lecturer trying to sell ivory artefacts

February 25, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the CID forest mobile squad on Saturday busted another racket and arrested a 40-year-old lecturer from Gandasi town of Arsikere taluk while trying to sell artefacts made of ivory and leopard nails.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar raided the place near Talekere handpost where the accused Naveen Kumar was waiting for his clients. The officials recovered a bag containing eight bracelets, a jewel box, three walking sticks, and two leopard nails from him.

Naveen Kumar has a masters degree in English literature from Mysuru University and is teaching in a private PU college in Tiptur. The accused also had a few acres of land, a police officer said.

He was produced before the forest cell chief, ADGP, forest cell, Sharath Chandra along with the the seized material. Probe revealed that the accused had sourced the articles from his contacts who are tribals from Shivamogga.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.