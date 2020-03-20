CID files chargesheet in two cases related to Mangaluru violence

Mangaluru

20 March 2020 23:58 IST

Protest against CAA had resulted in death of two last year

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed preliminary chargesheet in two cases registered in the city after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent resulting in the death of two persons in police firing here on December 19 last year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Balraj from the CID Special Enquiries Division filed the preliminary chargesheet before the 2nd Judicial Magistrate First Class court here on March 16. The CID has sought time to file the final chargesheet.

Police limits

The chargesheet was filed in the cases registered with the Mangaluru North and Mangaluru South police station limits respectively on December 19.

The case in Mangaluru North police station was registered on the basis of a compliant filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri. In the complaint, Mr. Giri alleged that a group of about 2,000 persons violated prohibitory orders on December 19 and threw stones on police present at the Mangaluru North police station. The police lathicharged and then fired in the air resulting in the death of two persons.

The case was registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault to deter a public servant),332 (volutarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 427 (mischief), 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 2 (A) of the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act 1981. Mohammed Azar and 19 others were arrested in this case.

Second case

Another case invoking the above sections was registered at the Mangaluru South Police station on the complaint by Police Inspector Shantaram against Mohammed Marwan and 45 others. They were accused of throwing stones, glass bottles and other objects on policemen at the State Bank of India Circle, near the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The police arrested Mohammed Marwan in this connection.

These two cases were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Enquires Cell for further investigation. The Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Karnataka High Court granting bail to 21 accused in the two cases.